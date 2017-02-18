logo



McGinty Comes Up Short In Elite Boxing Final

18 Feb 2017
by admin

It was disappointment for Brett McGinty at the National Elite Boxing Championship, in Dublin, last night, losing out to Wexford man, Dean Walsh.

McGinty had fought hard to secure his place in the final, defeating Mark McCole in the quarter-final and Peter Carr in the semi-final last weekend.

Walsh, however, was a different challenge for McGinty having three light-welter belts already under him.

He proved too much of an opponent for McGinty in the end with the judges coming to a unanimous decision in the end.

While disappointing for the St Johnston man, having eight national titles under his belt at the age of 18- the future is definitely bright.

It was disappointment all round for the Northwest boxers with Illies Golden Gloves fighter Daryll Moran losing out to Blaine Robbins in the light-flyweight and Leona Houlihan defeating former Raphoe boxer Caroline Connolly.

 

