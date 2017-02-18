Kerry’s Form Not Important- Donegal Midfielder Karen Guthrie

Donegal midfielder Karen Guthrie said that they will not be concentrating on Kerry’s poor start to the season ahead of their clash tomorrow.

Michael Naughton’s ladies have won their two opening fixtures in their first year back in division one, defeating Armagh and Galway.

Kerry have lost their first two games against Dublin and Cork – but Guthrie said that this is not important.

She says that they will be going into the game concentrating on getting their own performance right and not looking at Kerry’s form..