Kerry Junior Champions Await Rock St Patrick’s in All Ireland Junior Club Final

Ulster Club Champions, Rock St Patrick’s Tyrone will face Kerry champions Glenbeigh-Glencar in the All Ireland Junior Clubs final, in Croke Park tomorrow.

Neither side have ever won the competition and for the Kerry side, it has been the first year they have actually surpassed the county stages of the competition.

This has been helped in large part by the addition of four-time All Ireland winner Darren O’Sullivan to their ranks.

For Rock manager Adrian Corrigan work rate has been key to their success this year.

Speaking to Tom Comack, Corrigan said that his team’s coolness under pressure has impressed him this year and that it will play a big role tomorrow…