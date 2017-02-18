Highland TV: SSE Airtricity League Preview with Diarmaid Doherty, Felix Healy & Kevin McHugh

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign starts next Friday night 24th for the north west senior clubs.

Finn Harps get the season up and running by hosting last years league runners up and FAI Cup winners Cork City at Finn Park while Derry City travel to Dublin to take on Bohemians.

Champions Dundalk start the defence of their title at Oriel Park against Shamrock Rovers.

Highland Soccer Correspondent Diarmaid Doherty looked ahead to the new season with former Finn Harps and Derry City men Felix Healy and Kevin McHugh.

Highland TV: SSE Airtricity League Preview Part1:

Highland TV: SSE Airtricity League Preview Part2: