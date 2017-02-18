Derry City Defeat Coleraine in Friendly

Derry City FC kicked off their new campaign in Maginn Park with a 1-0 win over Coleraine last night.

City, who’s home ground the Brandywell is undergoing construction, have opted to play their home games in the nearby Buncrana pitch.

Ronan Curtis got the only goal of the night 32 minutes in to gives the Candystripes the win.

They face an away fixture with against Dublin side Bohemians in their opening League of Ireland match, this Friday.

After the game, Ramelton man Barry McNamee said that he was looking forward to playing another season under manager Kenny Shiels.

Shiels was happy with the younger players showing during the match and said that more competition in the team can only be a good thing..

Barry McNamee

Kenny Shiels