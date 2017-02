It was a good day for Donegal Athletes at the opening day of the National Indoor Championships, today.

Sixteen year-old, Summer Lecky came away with a joint junior Irish record in the High Jump, leaping 1.81 meters to take the gold.

Letterkenny AC’s Brenden Boyce just missed out on the top spot in the 5k walking race, finishing in second place.

Patsy McGonagle reports on all this and more in his Day 1 round up on Highland Saturday Sport..