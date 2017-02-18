logo



City of Derry Win Fifth Game on Trot

18 Feb 2017
by admin

Final Score: 21- 8

City of Derry defeated Bective today to move out of the bottom three for the first time this year.

Playing with a strong breeze in the first half in Judges Road, Bective took an early lead trough a penalty.

Despite some dominance from Bective, Derry bounced back and took the lead before halftime through a Gerald Doherty try and Neil Burns conversion.

In the second half, Derry took advantage of numbers when Bective had a man in the sin bin- running in another try.

Late into the second half they got behind the Bective line once more, for their third try of the game.

Alec McDonald provides the report from Judges Road…

More Sport

Highland TV: SSE Airtricity League Preview with Diarmaid Doherty, Felix Healy & Kevin McHugh

0
The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign starts next Friday night 24th for the north west senior clubs. Finn Harps get the season up and running by hosting last year[...]
18 Feb 2017

Donegal Junior League Results- Saturday 18th

0
Voodoo Venue Cup Arranmore United 2 v 0 Castlefin Celtic Reserves Orchard F.C. 2 v 1 Keadue Rovers Reserves Milford United Reserves 2 v 1Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves Dunlewy Celtic[...]
18 Feb 2017

Day 1 National Indoor Championships

0
It was a good day for Donegal Athletes at the opening day of the National Indoor Championships, today. Sixteen year-old, Summer Lecky came away with a joint junior Irish record in [...]
18 Feb 2017

City of Derry Win Fifth Game on Trot

0
Final Score: 21- 8 City of Derry defeated Bective today to move out of the bottom three for the first time this year. Playing with a strong breeze in the first half in Judges Road,[...]
18 Feb 2017

Christy Ring Cup the Aim For Derry Hurling

0
Derry hurling manager Collie McGurk is looking to resurrect his county’s fortunes when they take on Meath, in the National Hurling League, tomorrow. Derry failed to win a gam[...]
18 Feb 2017

Kerry Junior Champions Await Rock St Patrick’s in All Ireland Junior Club Final

0
Ulster Club Champions, Rock St Patrick’s Tyrone will face Kerry champions Glenbeigh-Glencar in the All Ireland Junior Clubs final, in Croke Park tomorrow. Neither side have e[...]
18 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit