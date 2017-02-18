City of Derry Win Fifth Game on Trot

Final Score: 21- 8

City of Derry defeated Bective today to move out of the bottom three for the first time this year.

Playing with a strong breeze in the first half in Judges Road, Bective took an early lead trough a penalty.

Despite some dominance from Bective, Derry bounced back and took the lead before halftime through a Gerald Doherty try and Neil Burns conversion.

In the second half, Derry took advantage of numbers when Bective had a man in the sin bin- running in another try.

Late into the second half they got behind the Bective line once more, for their third try of the game.

Alec McDonald provides the report from Judges Road…