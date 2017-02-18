Christy Ring Cup the Aim For Derry Hurling

Derry hurling manager Collie McGurk is looking to resurrect his county’s fortunes when they take on Meath, in the National Hurling League, tomorrow.

Derry failed to win a game last year, and McGurk was brought in for the season to try and improve the results.

Despite the poor season, McGurk said that they were unfortunate to loss a lot of players through retirement and the strength of Slaughtneil.

Ahead of the game, the Derry man told Tom Comack that the realistic aim this year is to get his team back playing in the Christy Ring Cup…