The Transport Minister has committed to meeting with management at City of Derry Airport.

Concern had been raised in relation to a lack of funding provided to the airport by the Irish Government despite many passengers from Donegal and the Republic availing of the service.

The Ministers commitment comes following Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainns call for a Derry – Dublin flight to be instated in the Seanad last evening:

Responding Minister Ross agreed to meet with the board: