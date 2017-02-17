Protest outside LUH as spotlight falls on waiting lists

Up to forty people took part in a vigil last night at the gates of Letterkenny University Hospital, protesting against cutbacks and their impact on patients and their families.

The ‘Still Waiting Health Campaign’ claims lives are being lost as a result of lengthy waiting lists, and the group is demanding more investment in health services.

The protest in Letterkenny was one of a number that took place across the country last evening.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, these people outlined their frustration at what he termed serious inaction by Government……………