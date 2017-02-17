logo



Over 100 turn up to protest at plans for a new wind farm in the Finn Valley

17 Feb 2017
by News Highland

A protest involving over 100 people was held outside a meeting in Ballybofey last evening which was being given details of a new wind farm proposal in the Carrickaduff area.

A previous application for a €200 million wind farm in the area was rejected by An Bord Pleanala following strong local oppositions to the plans.

Cork based company Planree Limited is also behind the latest plans.

Marie Scanlon of the Finn Valley Wind Farm Action Group says the local community remains strongly opposed to any wind farm development in the area:

