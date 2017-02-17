More success for Martin Harley, this time at Newcastle

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley had an each way double this afternoon in Newcastle.

In the first of his three rides, Harley took victory on-board Excel Again to claim the Red Casino Maiden Stakes, coming home at 4/1 for James Tate.

Just an hour later in the 3.25 Betway Handicap, he was 2nd on the 2/1 favourite ,Petite Jack, for trainer Neil King.

On his third runner, Clondaw Banker, he finished 5th.

It’s been a good five days for Harley who had double success earlier in the week on Times In Anatefka for trainer Adrian Brendan Joyce.