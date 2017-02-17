logo



Marc Walsh named in Republic U16 squad for upcoming friendlies

17 Feb 2017
by admin

THE Republic of Ireland U16 Head Coach Paul Osam has named his squad for two friendly internationals against Hungary in Galway and Ballinasloe next week.

Finn Harps midfielder and former Gweedore Celtic player Marc Walsh has been included.

Ballinasloe Town’s Curragh Grounds will host a meeting between the sides on Tuesday evening (7.00pm) then Mervue United will host a second encounter on Thursday afternoon (12.00pm).

The Irish U16 side won the Victory Shield in November with wins over Wales, Northern Ireland and hosts Scotland and Osam is looking for similar performances from his squad next week.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 SQUAD:
Harry Clarke (St Patrick’s Athletic)
Kian Clarke (Bohemians)
Max Murphy (St Joseph’s Boys)
Nathan Collins (Cherry Orchard)
Oisin McEntee (Malahide Utd)
Ray O’Sullivan (St Kevin’s Boys)
Mark McGuinness (Arsenal)
Kameron Ledwidge (St Kevin’s Boys)
Jason Knight (Cabinteely)
Jordan McEneff (Coleraine)
Jordan Carr (Athlone Town)
Marc Walsh (Finn Harps)
Adam O’Reilly (Ringmahon Rangers)
Barry Coffey (Nenagh AFC)
Jack Nolan (Reading)
Ciaran Brennan (Waterford FC)
Ryan Cassidy (St Kevin’s Boys)
Tyreik Wright (Lakewood AFC)

FIXTURES
U16 International Friendlies
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Republic of Ireland v Hungary, The Curragh Grounds, Ballinasloe (7.00pm)

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Fahy’s Field, Mervue, Galway (12.00pm)

