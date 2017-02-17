logo



Harrison welcomes inclusion of his case in whistleblower tribunal

17 Feb 2017
Donegal based Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison has welcomed the announcement that the inquiry into the Maurice McCabe controversy will also investigate allegations of ill-treatment of other whistleblowers.

The terms of reference for the inquiry were agreed in the Dáil yesterday, clearing the way for the investigation to get underway without delay.

The Justice Department has confirmed that Mr Justice Charleton who will chair the Tribunal is available to begin work this week.

Priority will be given to allegations against Sergeant McCabe, with an interim report to be provided within three months.

Harrison welcomes inclusion of his case in whistleblower tribunal

