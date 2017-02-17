Barry Molloy set for Harps return as Paddy McCourt trains with the Ballybofey side

Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy trained on Thursday night with Finn Harps and both could be close to signing deals under Ollie Horgan.

Molloy signed for Harps ahead of the 2016 season but retired at the end of the year, it now looks like the experienced midfielder is set for a u-turn and rejoin the ranks at Finn Park.

McCourt is hopeful of finding a new club having left Glenavon at the start of the year. He was training in recent weeks with Dundalk but a move didn’t materialise.

Both players trained last night at the Curragh with Harps but no official details have come from the club in relation to proposed deals.

McCourt and Molloy could feature in tomorrows pre-season game in Dublin against First Division side Cabinteely.