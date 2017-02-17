logo



Barry Molloy set for Harps return as Paddy McCourt trains with the Ballybofey side

17 Feb 2017
by admin

Barry Molloy

Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy trained on Thursday night with Finn Harps and both could be close to signing deals under Ollie Horgan.

Molloy signed for Harps ahead of the 2016 season but retired at the end of the year, it now looks like the experienced midfielder is set for a u-turn and rejoin the ranks at Finn Park.

McCourt is hopeful of finding a new club having left Glenavon at the start of the year. He was training in recent weeks with Dundalk but a move didn’t materialise.

Both players trained last night at the Curragh with Harps but no official details have come from the club in relation to proposed deals.

McCourt and Molloy could feature in tomorrows pre-season game in Dublin against First Division side Cabinteely.

More Sport

Barry Molloy set for Harps return as Paddy McCourt trains with the Ballybofey side

0
Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy trained on Thursday night with Finn Harps and both could be close to signing deals under Ollie Horgan. Molloy signed for Harps ahead of the 2016 seas[...]
17 Feb 2017

More success for Martin Harley, this time at Newcastle

0
Donegal Jockey Martin Harley had an each way double this afternoon in Newcastle. In the first of his three rides, Harley took victory on-board Excel Again to claim the Red Casino M[...]
17 Feb 2017

Marc Walsh named in Republic U16 squad for upcoming friendlies

0
THE Republic of Ireland U16 Head Coach Paul Osam has named his squad for two friendly internationals against Hungary in Galway and Ballinasloe next week. Finn Harps midfielder and [...]
17 Feb 2017

Finn Harps to meet Cockhill in EA Sports Cup opener

0
The first round draw for the EA SPORTS Cup has been made. Finn Harps have been drawn at home to Cockhill Celtic in the Pool 2 opener while Galway Utd will take on the Mayo League. [...]
17 Feb 2017

NW fighters go for National Titles

0
It promises to be another exciting night of action in Dublin where the National Stadium plays host to the National Elite Boxing Championship Finals There’s North West interes[...]
17 Feb 2017

Fanad beat Derry to settle USL Cup semi final pairings

0
The semi-final pairings in the Donegal News USL League Cup were confirmed tonight as Fanad United came from behind to defeat Derry City Reserves 2-1 at Triagh-A-Locha. Second-half [...]
16 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit