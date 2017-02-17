Coveney launches NW consultation on new National Planning Framework

Minister Simon Coveney is in Sligo this morning to launch the North and West consultation on the National Planning Framework, which will replace the National Spatial Strategy.

The new strategy will incorporate a 20 year strategy for planning and investment, and a national consultation is now underway

Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty is Chair of the North West Regional Development Group.

He says it’s vital that individuals and groups in the region take part in the consultation, but do so in a way that offers evidence and facts.

Cllr Doherty says important work has already been done by the Chief Executives of the region’s councils to prepare for this strategy……………