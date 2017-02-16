Terms of reference agreed for Whistleblower tribunal

The Cabinet’s agreed to the terms of reference for the Tribunal of Inquiry into the allegations of a smear campaign against garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

They’ll go before the Dáil for approval this afternoon.

Priority will be given to allegations against Maurice McCabe with an interim report to be provided within three months.

Other whistleblowers, possibly including Donegal based Garda Keith Harrison, will be looked at later and the Tribunal will be asked to investigative any negative links between Gardaí and Tusla.