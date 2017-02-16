logo



Shane Blaney captains Ireland to victory

16 Feb 2017
by admin

The Republic of Ireland schools side started their Centenary Shield campaign with a 2-1 over Wales at Home Farm in Dublin this afternoon.

Shane Blaney of St Eunan’s College and Finn Harps captained the side which needed an injury time penalty to seal the win.

Connor Gormley of Loreto Milford and Derry City, and Jamie Bell of St Columba’s College and Finn Harps are also in the Republic squad but did not feature today.

Sean McDonald was the man who hit the match winning spot kick in the 92nd minute.

Their next game is against Northern Ireland in Bangor in two weeks time.

More Sport

Shane Blaney captains Ireland to victory

0
The Republic of Ireland schools side started their Centenary Shield campaign with a 2-1 over Wales at Home Farm in Dublin this afternoon. Shane Blaney of St Eunan’s College and Fin[...]
16 Feb 2017

GAA Programme – 15/02/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Slaughtneil assistant manager Jo[...]
16 Feb 2017

Derry City beat Institute 4-1 at Riverside

0
Derry City won the Billy Kee Memorial Cup on Wednesday night. The Candystrips beat local Irish League Championship side Institute 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe. Aaron Mc[...]
16 Feb 2017

History made as LYIT Men’s reach first ever All Ireland Basketball Semi Final

0
The LYIT men’s basketball team are through to the varsity finals for the first in the colleges history. They reached the Division 2 All Ireland Semi Final by beating DKIT on [...]
16 Feb 2017

Tyler Toland features in Ireland’s draw with Spain

0
THE Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 side drew 2-2 with Switzerland in the first of two friendly games in Castellon, Spain. Tyler Toland from St Johnston played the full game [...]
16 Feb 2017

McDonald shines as LYIT Ladies take narrow win in Moynihan Cup

0
The LYIT ladies gaelic football side started their Moynihan Cup campaign with a one point victory over St Mary’s Immaculate of Limerick in Ballyhaunis this afternoon. Sarah Jane Mc[...]
15 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit