Shane Blaney captains Ireland to victory

The Republic of Ireland schools side started their Centenary Shield campaign with a 2-1 over Wales at Home Farm in Dublin this afternoon.

Shane Blaney of St Eunan’s College and Finn Harps captained the side which needed an injury time penalty to seal the win.

Connor Gormley of Loreto Milford and Derry City, and Jamie Bell of St Columba’s College and Finn Harps are also in the Republic squad but did not feature today.

Sean McDonald was the man who hit the match winning spot kick in the 92nd minute.

Their next game is against Northern Ireland in Bangor in two weeks time.