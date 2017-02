The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney reflects on the Derry clubs giant killing All- Ireland semi-final victory over AIB All-Ireland Club St Vincents in Newry last weekend.

Also, John James McLaughlin, Naomh Columba’s Cultural Officer, on the clubs All-Ireland Scor Na nOg quiz triumph last weekend at the All-Ireland Scorn Na nOg finals.