It’s been revealed that there has been a 33% cut in nurses working in Donegal’s community hospitals since 2006 – down from 239 to 160.

There has also been a 20% cut in overall staff numbers across the hospitals in Donegal – down from 609 to 486 in the same period.

The information was released to Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn.

He says while the figures are shocking they’re not surprising: