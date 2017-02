A feasibility study is underway looking at a possible Greenway linking Burtonport and Letterkenny along the old railway line.

Consultants Sustrans are undertaking a site survey and a community / stakeholder consultation.

The Greenway would be seen as a huge tourism boost for the county attracting walkers and cyclists.

Councillor Terence Slowey says the study will allow for the project to be costed and then the job would start to find funding: