Fanad beat Derry to settle USL Cup semi final pairings

16 Feb 2017
The semi-final pairings in the Donegal News USL League Cup were confirmed tonight as Fanad United came from behind to defeat Derry City Reserves 2-1 at Triagh-A-Locha.

Second-half goals by Daire McDaid and Matthew Crossan saw Fanad overturn Stephen Duffy’s early opener for the Candystripes.

The result means that both sides advance to the last four, by virtue of their greater goal difference, with Bonagee United bowing out.

The semi-finals take place on Sunday, with Derry City hosting Letterkenny Rovers and Fanad traveling to face Cockhill Celtic, the Cup holders.

Derry stole an early march tonight when Duffy shot home after just 4 minutes.

Fanad equalised in the 56th minute through McDaid and, ten minutes from the end, Crossan struck what proved to be the match winner.

