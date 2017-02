Another Fantastic Highland Radio Trip!!

Join us for a fabulous Trip to Daniel O’ Donnell Live in The Waterfront, Belfast on Thursday 10th August 2017

This Wonderful Trip includes Luxury 4 Star Hotel Accommodation at the Stunning Hilton Hotel, Belfast (Right Next Door to the Waterfront), Top Price Ticket and your Coach Transport throughout the Trip.

Deposit of €100.00 will secure your place (non-refundable). Price Per Person €225.00