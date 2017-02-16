logo



23 patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital

16 Feb 2017
16 Feb 2017

There were 23 patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning – 11 were trolleys in its emergency department while a further 12 were waiting on wards or in overflow areas of the hospital.

According to the latest trolley watch report from the INMO,  the number waiting at Letterkenny hospital is up one on yesterday’s figure of 22.

Nationally there were  404 people waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country this morning with Cork University Hospital the most overcrowded – 44 people waiting there.

