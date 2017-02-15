logo



Ronan McLaughlin & Sean McFadden excited about The Rás return

15 Feb 2017
by admin

Ronan McLaughlin

After a five year absence the An Post Rás is returning to Donegal in May with the county set to feature in five of the eight stages.

Bundoran, Buncrana, Dungloe and Donegal Town will all have stage finishes while Ballyshannon, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Ramelton, Carrigart, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh, Glenties, Ardara and Killybegs, just to name a few, are some of the towns the Rás will past through in its 460 plus kilometre trek around the county.

Letterkenny man Sean McFadden competed in 2012 and he’s hopeful of another County Donegal team competing this year.

He feels there’s enough talent in the county to perform well, particularly in the Donegal stages.

Sean says The Rás return to Donegal is something special…

 

Donegal native and former An Post rider Ronan McLaughlin came heartbreakingly close in 2012 to winning a stage following a heroic solo ride into Bundoran.

Ronan has his sights set on securing that elusive stage win this time around.

The Muff man expects Donegal to provide a real test for the riders in the various categories within the race and feels the county is an ideal place for one of the biggest events on the cycling calender…

 

Sean McFadden

