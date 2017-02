The LYIT ladies gaelic football side started their Moynihan Cup campaign with a one point victory over St Mary’s Immaculate of Limerick in Ballyhaunis this afternoon.

Sarah Jane McDonald starred for the Letterkenny side as she scored 2-4 in their 4-05 to 3-7 win.

Victoria Kelly, Ann Rose Quinn and Shannon McDonald also put in impressive performances.

The LYIT will play the winners of UCD and DCU in the next round.