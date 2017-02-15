Vigil to take place outside Letterkenny University Hospital

A vigil will take place outside Letterkenny University Hospital tomorrow evening to protest at what organisers say is the impact of hospital cutbacks on patients and their families.

The ‘Still Waiting Health Campaign’ claims lives are being lost as a result of lengthy waiting lists, and the group is demanding more investment in health services, as well as calling for the resignation of Health Minister Simon Harris.

The Letterkenny protest, which gets underway at 7.30 tomorrow evening, is one of a number taking place across the country.

Spokesperson Cyril Brennan is urging people to attend………….