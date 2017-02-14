logo



Update: Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

14 Feb 2017
14 Feb 2017

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital today with high numbers continuing to await admission to its Emergency Department.

It comes as there were 21 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.

