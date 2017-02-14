Rents rise by 11.5% in Donegal – daft.ie

The latest report from daft.ie shows that rents in Donegal were on average 11.5% higher in the final three months of 2016 than a year previously. The average advertised rent is now €576, up 19% from its lowest point.

Rents rose nationwide by an average of 13.5% in the year to December 2016 – that’s the largest annual increase in rents ever recorded in the Daft.ie Report, which extends back to 2002.

The Simon Communities in Ireland say the figures released in today’s Daft.ie report on rents are ‘extremely worrying’.

Spokesperson Niamh Randall says spiraling rents and dwindling supply are preventing people from finding and sustaining affordable homes within the rental market…………..