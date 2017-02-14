logo



Ollie Horgan on the major task of staying up in 2017

14 Feb 2017
The 2017 SSE Airtricity League season was launched today in Dublin.

The new campaign starts on Friday week the 24th February with a full programme in the Premier and First Divisions.

Finn Harps kick off in Ballybofey against Cork City.

One of the many highlights from last year was Harps drive to retaining their top flight status.

That performance may not be enough this year as three teams are set to be relegated, something that has baffled Oillie Horgan.

Speaking with Oisin Langan, the Harps Manager knows it will be a more difficult task to stay up this time round…

