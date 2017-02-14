Cross border health cooperation is a “two way street”

Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he wants to see more expansion of shared health services in the North West.

Minister Mc Hugh was speaking last evening after a tour of new cross border radiotherapy facilities at Altnagelvin Hospital last evening.

Health Ministers Simon Harris and Michelle O’Neill joined cancer care campaigners, Minister McHugh and Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn during a tour of the new multi-million euro facility.

Minister Harris later told a reception that the co-operation on services was a “two-way street” with future services in Donegal available to patients from the North.

Minister Mc Hugh says that’s vital……