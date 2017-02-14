logo



Cross border health cooperation is a “two way street”

14 Feb 2017
by admin

Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he wants to see more expansion of shared health services in the North West.

Minister Mc Hugh was speaking last evening after a tour of new cross border radiotherapy facilities at Altnagelvin Hospital last evening.

Health Ministers Simon Harris and Michelle O’Neill joined cancer care campaigners, Minister McHugh and Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn during a tour of the new multi-million euro facility.

Minister Harris later told a reception that the co-operation on services was a “two-way street” with future services in Donegal available to patients from the North.

Minister Mc Hugh says that’s vital……

More News

Councillors demand answers surrounding Donegal schools exclusion from DEIS programme

0
  Donegal County Councillors are demanding answers from the Education Minister as to why some schools in Donegal have been excluded from the latest DEIS programme. The DEIS pr[...]
14 Feb 2017

Update: Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital today with high numbers continuing to await admission to its Emergency Department. It comes as th[...]
14 Feb 2017

MEP calls for Super Trawlers to be subject to three month inspections

0
An MEP is calling for Super Trawlers to be subject to inspection by independent observers for periods of three months at a time. MEP Liadh Ni Riada says the current inspection syst[...]
14 Feb 2017

21 patients without beds at LUH

0
There were 21 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, nine of them on Emergency Department trolleys, up one on yesterday’s figure. Nation[...]
14 Feb 2017

DCC executive accused of widening East / West divide in Donegal

0
The executive of Donegal County Council has been accused of focusing too much on investment in the east of the county at the expense of the West. Councillor Seamus O’Domhnail[...]
14 Feb 2017

Cross border health cooperation is a “two way street”

0
Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says he wants to see more expansion of shared health services in the North West. Minister Mc Hugh was speaking last evening after a tour of new cross bo[...]
14 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit