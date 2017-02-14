Councillors demand answers surrounding Donegal schools exclusion from DEIS programme

Donegal County Councillors are demanding answers from the Education Minister as to why some schools in Donegal have been excluded from the latest DEIS programme.

The DEIS programme is intended to improve literacy and numeracy, boost school completion rates, and help more pupils go on to further and higher education.

The issue was raised at today’s sitting of the Glenties Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the development is an attack on rural schools and the Irish language: