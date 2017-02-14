All Ireland Finals to be split if Slaughtneil reach both

Should Slaughtneil reach the All Ireland Senior Hurling Club Final, the GAA will not play the football and hurling deciders on the same day.

The finals are traditionally held on St Patrick’s Day but with the Derry champions already in the football final and the club’s hurlers one game away from the hurling final, a contingency plan will be put into place.

Slaughtneil share 17 players between both panels.

The GAA’s chief of press, Alan Milton, told the Irish Independent “You can assume if it did happen, you couldn’t ask players to play twice in one day, That’s a given.”

If Slaughtneil pull off another remarkable result, the CCCC could fix the finals two weeks apart and at neutral venues.

The hurlers play Dublin champions Cuala on Saturday week 25th February in the All Ireland Club Semi Final in Newry with the winners to meet Ballyea from Clare in the Final.

The footballers will meet Kerry champions Dr. Crokes in the final after beating Dublin kingpins St.Vincents in last weekend’s semi final.