The Bonner View: Massive two points for Donegal in Roscommon

Donegal are off the mark in Division One of the National Football League after their 0-16 to 2-9 win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

Eoin McHugh’s point deep in injury time gave Donegal a dramatic one point victory over the Rossies.

Patrick McBrearty will have a groin injury assessed in the coming days after the Kilcar man hobbled off in the second half.

The Donegal management team are hopeful the injury isn’t too serious and he will be available for the game in Ballybofey with Dublin in just under two week’s time.

Highland’s GAA Analyst Declan Bonner says Sunday’s result is a big boost to the squad…