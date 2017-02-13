logo



Roma McLaughlin included in Colin Bell’s first ROI squad

13 Feb 2017
by admin

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin has been named on the Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad for the Cyprus Cup tournament.

New manager Colin Bell has named a 20 player squad that includes seven home-based players.

McLaughlin is one of three Shelbourne players named.

Ireland begin the tournament against the Czech Republic on March 1st before further games against Hungary and Wales.

Ireland are also lining up a number of friendly games, including the visit of Slovakia to Tallaght Stadium on Monday, April 10. But, firstly, all the focus will be on the Cyprus Cup.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Emma Byrne (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies)
Defenders: Sophie Perry (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jetta Berrill (UCD Waves), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women), Savannah McCarthy (Glasgow City)
Midfielders: Julie-Ann Russell, Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Katie McCabe (Arsenal Ladies), Denise O’Sullivan (Houston Dash), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic FC Women), Megan Connolly (Florida State University)
Forwards: Stephanie Roche (Sunderland Ladies), Aine O’Gorman (UCD Waves), Noelle Murray, Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies)

