Renewed appeal for information about the 2008 murder of Andrew Burns

A renewed appeal has been made for information about the murder of Strabane man Andrew Burns, who was murdered in the car park at Donneyloop Church on February 12th, 2008, nine years ago yesterday. He was 27 at the time.

One man is in prison for his part of Mr Burns’ murder, but gardai and the PSNI believe there were a number of other people involved.

On the Shaun Doherty Show today, Andrew’s sister Michelle said her brother’s murder had devastated her family. She believes there are people in Strabane and elsewhere who know what happened that night, and she’s urging them to come forward………..

The investigation is being led by Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, he urged the other people involved to unburden their consciences……