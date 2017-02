A public meeting takes place this Friday to discuss the decline of Salmon stocks in the Owenea river.

Commercial fishermen and anglers are coming together to discuss how best to revive stocks on the river, they also want a greater say in the management of the waterway.

Spokesperson Liam Whyte is inviting all interested parties to the meeting this Friday (24th of February) in the Nesbitt Arms hotel Ardara at 8pm: