Lifford woman wins 22k on Winning Streak

The second show of the National Lottery’s WINNING STREAK TV GAMESHOW for this season, presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, took place in RTÉ Studios on Saturday 11th February 2017.

Five players from Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow, Dublin and Donegal won prizes to the value of €166,000. The biggest winner on the night was Bridget Fitzpatrick from Carlow. who won prizes to the value of €59,000.

The Donegal winner was Joanne Gallagher from Lifford (Pictured above) who collected a cheque fro 22 thousand euro – she bought her ticker from Liam Daly, XL, Main Street, Lifford.