logo



Lifford woman wins 22k on Winning Streak

13 Feb 2017
by News Highland

The second show of the National Lottery’s WINNING STREAK TV GAMESHOW for this season, presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, took place in RTÉ Studios on Saturday 11th February 2017.

Five players from Kilkenny, Kildare, Carlow, Dublin and Donegal won prizes to the value of €166,000. The biggest winner on the night was Bridget Fitzpatrick from Carlow. who won prizes to the value of €59,000.

The Donegal winner was Joanne Gallagher from Lifford (Pictured above) who collected a cheque fro 22 thousand euro – she bought her ticker from Liam Daly, XL, Main Street, Lifford.

More Entertainment

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
13 Feb 2017

Lifford woman wins 22k on Winning Streak

0
The second show of the National Lottery’s WINNING STREAK TV GAMESHOW for this season, presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, took place in RTÉ Studios on Saturday 11th Febru[...]
13 Feb 2017

Listen back to the best bits of live music, news and features on the Weekend Edition

0
‘Great White Lies’ are a band that are going from strength to strength and most recently had some of their tracks where used in the BBC Northern Ireland production R[...]
11 Feb 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Friday’s show

0
Listen back to Friday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
10 Feb 2017

Amal and George Clooney expecting twins

0
  Amal Clooney, international human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney, is pregnant with twins, according to CBS’s The Talk. “Beyoncé is not the only s[...]
10 Feb 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Thursday’s show

0
Listen back to Thursday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
09 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit