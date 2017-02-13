€450,000 allocated to arts and culture projects in Donegal

More than 9 million euro in capital funding for arts and culture centres across the country has been allocated by the Arts Minister.

Heather Humphreys made the announcement today as part of the Creative Ireland programme, with four projects in Donegal included.

€450,000 is being invested in four projects in Donegal, with almost half the total going to LATCH, which runs the Old Courthouse project in Lifford.

It receives €215,753 for a new lift and atrium stairwell.

The Abbey Arts and Cultural Centre in Ballyshannon receives €164,785 for refurbishments to theatre and reception space, as well as upgrades to lighting, sound, IT and projection equipment.

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny is getting €46,420 for refurbishment and upgrade facilities to front of house and the auditorium, while the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny has been awarded €27,962 to develop a multi-functional space, new furnishings and a technology update.