logo



€450,000 allocated to arts and culture projects in Donegal

13 Feb 2017
by admin

More than 9 million euro in capital funding for arts and culture centres across the country has been allocated by the Arts Minister.

Heather Humphreys made the announcement today as part of the Creative Ireland programme, with four projects in Donegal included.

€450,000 is being invested in four projects in Donegal, with almost half the total going to LATCH, which runs the Old Courthouse project in Lifford.

It receives €215,753 for a new lift and atrium stairwell.

The Abbey Arts and Cultural Centre in Ballyshannon receives €164,785 for refurbishments to theatre and reception space, as well as upgrades to lighting, sound, IT and projection equipment.

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny is getting €46,420 for refurbishment and upgrade facilities to front of house and the auditorium, while the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny has been awarded €27,962 to develop a multi-functional space, new furnishings and a technology update.

More News

Meeting called for Friday to discuss dwindling Owenea river Salmon stocks

0
A public meeting takes place this Friday to discuss the decline of Salmon stocks in the Owenea river. Commercial fishermen and anglers are coming together to discuss how best to re[...]
13 Feb 2017

€450,000 allocated to arts and culture projects in Donegal

0
More than 9 million euro in capital funding for arts and culture centres across the country has been allocated by the Arts Minister. Heather Humphreys made the announcement today a[...]
13 Feb 2017

Council seeks tenders for Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

0
Donegal County Council is seeking tenders for the development of a Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head. Recently, it was announced that toilet and car parking spaces are to be d[...]
13 Feb 2017

Renewed appeal for information about the 2008 murder of Andrew Burns

0
A renewed appeal has been made for information about the murder of Strabane man Andrew Burns, who was murdered in the car park at Donneyloop Church on February 12th, 2008, nine yea[...]
13 Feb 2017

Council CEO says 15,000 more jobs are possible in Donegal post Brexit

0
The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says there is scope for up to 15,000 more people to be employed in Donegal by 2030, despite the risks posed by Brexit. Seamus Neeley s[...]
13 Feb 2017

Mc Cabe smear continues to dominate politics as government faces no confidence motion

0
Fianna Fail will abstain in this week’s motion of no confidence in the government, the text of which will be published this morning by Sinn Féin. The decision comes as Fianna[...]
13 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit