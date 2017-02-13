logo



Bronze for Danny Ryan at World Indoor Rowing Championships

13 Feb 2017
by admin

The 2017 world indoor rowing championships took place yesterday in snow covered Boston and Donegal’s Danny Ryan came away with a bronze medal.

All races were completed over 2000 metres on the concept 2 rowing machine. The 40-49 lightweight category saw Danny Ryan take a bronze medal in a time of 6:32.

Keane Ryan, Danny’s son, also took part in the competitive open lightweight category, completing a personal best 6:54 and coming 31st in a 70 strong field.

The world indoor rowing championships are held annually in Boston and the large number of entries includes many Olympians and world class rowers.

Photo: Danny Ryan pictured earlier this year.

