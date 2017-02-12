logo



Rugby Review: Ireland trounce Italy and City of Derry surprise Old Crescent..

12 Feb 2017
by admin

It was a successful weekend of Rugby action for Ireland in the Six Nations as they took on Italy, in Rome, on Saturday.

Ireland recorded their first victory of the competition with a comprehensive 63-10 win away to Conor O’Shea’s Italy.

Paddy Jackson was on flying form, putting all nine of Ireland’s conversions between the posts.

The Irish Ladies also won away in Rome on Sunday, with Donegal’s Nora Stapleton got on the score sheet for the second week running.

In Northwest action, City of Derry picked up their fourth win of the season over Old Crescent by a final score of 31-27 in the Ulster Bank Rugby league, division 2B.

The result means that City of Derry remain joint bottom on 19 points while Old Crescent fall to fourth.

Our Rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald was impressed with the Derry side, had high praise for Ulster man Paddy Jackson and much more in his weekend Rugby review…

