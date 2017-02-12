PARC recognised for their ‘Finding Your Way Guide’

PARC Road Safety Group was presented with a highly-commended award for their information booklet ‘Finding Your Way’ at the National Adult Literacy Agency Plain English Awards 2016.

The booklet is a guide for families of victims of road traffic collisions on how to deal with court procedures and other occurences following road traffic collisions.

Chairperson of PARC, Susan Gray says: ‘We are delighted with the recognition and we are very grateful to NALA, the judging panel and to Mason Hayes & Curran for their sponsorship.