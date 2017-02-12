logo



PARC recognised for their ‘Finding Your Way Guide’

12 Feb 2017
by admin

PARC Road Safety Group was presented with a highly-commended award for their information booklet ‘Finding Your Way’ at the National Adult Literacy Agency Plain English Awards 2016.

The booklet is a guide for families of victims of road traffic collisions on how to deal with court procedures and other occurences following road traffic collisions.

 

Chairperson of PARC, Susan Gray says: ‘We are delighted with the recognition and we are very grateful to NALA, the judging panel and to Mason Hayes & Curran for their sponsorship.

 

More News

PARC recognised for their ‘Finding Your Way Guide’

0
PARC Road Safety Group was presented with a highly-commended award for their information booklet ‘Finding Your Way’ at the National Adult Literacy Agency Plain English [...]
12 Feb 2017

Searches continue for missing Jack Glenn, last seen 10 days ago

0
Searches are due to continue tomorrow for missing Derry man Jack Glenn who has been missing now for 10 days. Foyle Search and Rescue have confirmed that they will resume searches t[...]
12 Feb 2017

Calls for Greencastle remedial programme to be accelerated amid residents concerns

0
A Donegal Councillor is calling on Irish Water to ‘accelerate’ their remedial programme amid Greencastle residents’ concerns. For a period of time residents have [...]
12 Feb 2017

Government facing motion of no confidence following Maurice McCabe controversy

0
The Government is facing a motion of no confidence after ongoing controversy surrounding Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. Sinn Féin is to table the motion in the Dail on Wednesd[...]
12 Feb 2017

HSE issue apology to Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe

0
The HSE has apologised to Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The health authority’s National Counselling Service referred a baseless allegation of abuse to the Child Protect[...]
11 Feb 2017

PSNI keen to speak to driver of vehicle acting suspiciously

0
Police in Derry are keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle following reports of suspicious activity on Thursday last. The PSNI were contacted after a black estate car was seen dr[...]
11 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit