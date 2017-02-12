logo



Murphy happy with performance from younger players

12 Feb 2017
Donegal captain, Michael Murphy was happy with his sides’ grit and determination in their win over Roscommon, in Dr Hyde Park, today.

Donegal trailed the game by three points at halftime after Ciaran Murta fired home a goal from a poor kick-out.

But, in the second half, Murphy and his teammates were able to crawl back a victory which came from an injury time point from Eoin McHugh.

After the game, Murphy was happy with the determination his side showed, but accepted there was much to improve on.

Donegal manager, Rory Gallagher concurred but reiterated how important it was for the team to get the two points today…

