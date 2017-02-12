Government facing motion of no confidence following Maurice McCabe controversy

The Government is facing a motion of no confidence after ongoing controversy surrounding Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Sinn Féin is to table the motion in the Dail on Wednesday, with a vote on Thursday.

The minority Government arrangement requires Fianna Fáil to side with Fine Gael in any such motion.

A new opinion poll today puts Micheal Martin’s party 11 points ahead of Fine Gael – but there hasn’t yet been an indication of how the party will vote.

Group Political Editor of Independent News & Media Kevin Doyle, explains why Fianna Fáil might not want an election just yet:

While a Commission of Investigation is to examine whether there was a smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe the Government insists the Garda Commissioner has its full confidence.

However Cormac Lucey – former advisor in the Department of Justice believes Noirin O’Sullivan needs to go: