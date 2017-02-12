Athletics Wrap with Patsy McGonagle

Pierce McCullagh from Sperrin Harriers recorded the quickest time in the Lifford Strabane 5k, coming in at 16:28, today.

Johnny Canning of Foyle Valley was second in with a time of 16:47 and Leoni Mullen of Lifford Strabane AC was the quicket women at 19:37.

Elsewhere John kelly from St Johnstone member of FVAC continued his good form of the previous week to win the Irish University Shot title Friday at Athlone I T with a 16.97 record a mark that had stood to Victor Costello Olympian 92 set at University.

