Donegal hurlers recorded their first win in the National Hurling League, division 3A, over Louth, today.

This new look Donegal side won comfortably in the end, with the game ending 2-23- 1-14.

Before the game, Donegal manager, Ardal McDermott wanted to see his side play well together and get used to playing with each other- but, after the game he was pleased with their showing…