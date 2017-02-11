Slaughtneil through to All-Ireland Club final

Slaughtneil are through to the Club All-Ireland final after defeating St Vincent’s of Dublin, by a scoreline of 0-12 – 0-10.

The Derry side were runners up in the competition in 2015 while Vincent’s won the competition the year before.

The Dublin side led for a large part of the game early on, despite only having 35% of the possession.

But the in the second half, the possession finally paid off as Slaughtneil first leveled the game, and then went three points up.

Vincent’s were unable to pull the game back from here and the Derry side go through to the final in the hope that their Hurlers will do the same.

In the other semi-final, Dr Crokes of Kerry were comfortable winners over Corofin.

Colm Cooper’s side led from start to finish and goals either side of the half from Gavin O’Shea and Jordan Kiely gave Crokes a good cushion.

Despite having Cooper playing as corner-back, Crokes ran home a strong victory to join Slaughtneil in the final.

Final Score: Dr Crokes 2-11- 0-08