Ireland trounce Italy in second Six Nations game

Final Score: Italy 10- 63 Ireland

Ireland recorded their first victory of the Six Nations with a comprehensive win away to Conor O’Shea’s Italy.

Paddy Jackson was on flying form today, putting all nine of Ireland’s conversions between the posts.

Keith Earls started the scoring for Ireland with a try eleven minutes into the game and CJ Stander double the lead five minutes later; he went on to score two more tries.

Having already secured a bonus point, Ireland did not stop there, running rampant with three more tries from Craig Gilroy and another from Gary Ringrose.

The result means that Ireland’s championship title hopes are not completely over after their first day loss to Scotland.

Alec McDonald was particulary impressed with CJ Stander on Saturday Sport and said it was a strong performance from Joe Schmidt’s men..