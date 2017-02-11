GAA Preview: Tyrone need to put down a marker against Dublin

As Tyrone gear up to take on Dublin in Croke Park this evening, the feeling surrounding the game is that Mickey Harte’s team are the most likely to beat the All-Ireland Champions this year.

Harte’s men will be going into the game full of confidence, having won the Dr McKenna Cup earlier this year and recording a comfortable win over Roscommon last weekend.

Dublin are yet to play a full strength squad this year, but are slowly incorporating the big guns, who have returned from their holiday in Jamaica.

Tyrone will be without Mattie Donnelly in midfield, he misses out through injury.

Despite this, former Tyrone star, John Lynch believes tonight is the perfect opportunity for Harte’s men to put down a marker for the rest of the year.

He said that it is time for the Tyrone players to step up to the mark…