GAA Preview: Donegal’s clash with Roscommon a ‘battle of the midfield’

Donegal take on Roscommon in the second round of fixtures in the National Football League, in Dr Hyde Park, tomorrow.

Both sides go into the clash having lost their first game last weekend against Kerry and Tyrone respectively.

Donegal’s transitional period continues, with Connor Gibbons being added to the list of players making their league debut this year.

Last week, Rory Gallagher handed four players their league debuts and at times it was a struggle for young Jason Magee who started in midfield.

With Kerry putting 2-17 past Donegal, Gallagher will be hoping his team’s defence will be tighter this weekend.

Roscommon also struggled in the midfield and Ryan Ferry of the ‘Donegal News’ believes that it is in the midfield that this ‘four pointer’ game will be won.

Speaking to Tom Comack, Ferry said he is hopeful that Donegal can come away with the points…